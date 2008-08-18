Nothing like some coloured bar graphs to put things in perspective. Edge have tallied the July NPD numbers, looked at just what they all mean, and spat out their usual handy selection of charts, graphs and pies. Watch, as "next gen" console sales continue to look stagnant next to the Wii! Marvel, as Microsoft's meagre slice of the overall gaming pie is shown in picture form! Weep, as we're reminded that Metal Gear Solid 4 won't make 2008's top ten for sales!
July's NPD Sales, Now In Stunning Colour
