Jumpgate Evolution Playable at PAX

Upcoming space massively multiplayer online game Jumpgate Evolution is getting its coming out party at this year's Penny Arcade Expo, NetDevil announced today.

The game will be fully playable at the show on Alienware laptops.

"We are ecstatic that NetDevil will be taking Jumpgate to this year's Penny Arcade Expo. This is an amazing opportunity for visitors to come and try the game still early in its development. We look forward to the game's showcase at the event and look forward to the hearing the players' feedback first-hand. We know they will love it!" said Edward Relf, Director, Marketing, Codemasters Online.

I'd be sure to check it out when I'm there. I can't wait to see how much it has improved since my last time with it.

Don't forget to let me know if you want to drive along with me next week on my trek to the show.

