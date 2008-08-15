Kellogg's: Wii Makes Your Heart Stronger



First they slip their way into Tropic Thunder and now I stumble across this commercial for Kellogg's Smart Start. In it a soccer mum says she's trying something new to make her heart stronger... and it's Wii Sports. It's interesting to see that Nintendo continues to woo the casual market so fiercely even in the face of increasingly disenfranchised hard core gamers.

Update: Turns out that while Tropic Thunder was indeed product placement, this goofy cereal commercial was 100 percent Kellogg's.