The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Kids Win Big At The PlayStation AM JAM Tour

What were you doing when you were 13 years old? Me? I can't recall, but I was probably spending most of my time playing Magic: The Gathering and painting my 40K miniatures. But I know for a fact I wasn't skateboarding or riding my BMX bike. Maybe it's the Tony Hawk generation finally growing up. I don't know. But at least Sony is trying to help the child obesity epidemic in America by holding a country-wide tour to showcase the best in youth action sports. It just wrapped up this week and, apparently, "hundreds" turned out for this. What did the winners receive for their hard work and effort? Why, video games of course!

This year's PlayStation AM JAM winners included:

Skateboarding (14 years and up): Timmy Knuth of Melbourne, Florida;

Skateboarding (13 years and under): Ryan Thompson of Katy, Texas ;

Skateboarding Vert: Ben Hatchell from Manassas, Virginia;

BMX: Trey Jones from Apopka, Florida.

The PlayStation AM JAM finals winners received $US 5,000, a scholarship to Camp Woodward and/or Woodward West facilities for the entire 2009 season, a PLAYSTATION®3 system, and a PlayStation® prize pack (worth an approximate value of $US 5,600). Past winners of the PlayStation AM JAM have continued on to become professional athletes in their respective sports, including Mike Spinner, Dave Bachinsky and Evan Smith.

Anyone want to guess what $US 5,600 worth of Playstation stuff could be? Go here to see more pictures and movies from this event.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles