The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Killzone 2 Adds Multiplayer Bot Action

I just got back from a hands on with Killzone 2 multiplayer, which I will tell you about in a bit, where Guerrilla Games multiplayer designer Eric Boltjes confirmed that Killzone 2 would indeed be featuring AI bots to help fill out online matches while allowing those who prefer the offline multiplayer experience someone fake to play with. Bots in Killzone 2 will actively try to react how a player would react, able to use all abilities, weapons, and participate in all mission types.

I've been a big fan of offline bot-based multiplayer ever since Unreal introduced me to the joys of shooting people without having them type nasty things about my mother. Only *I* can type nasty things about my mother.

Comments

  • Tim Neal Guest

    Will they have the badge system available on offline with the ranking system? Hope so

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles