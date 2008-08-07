Kim Kardashian Joins List Of FaceBreaker 'Celebrities'

Add one more face to the list of possibly known faces in FaceBreaker. GameDaily writes today that Kim Kardashian, famous for some reason that I'm unaware of other than having sex on the internet, will join the line-up of "celebrity" boxers in FaceBreaker. GameDaily says she's a "TV personality", if that clears up anything for you. She's also listed as being a "celebutant" which, I'll assume, means she's famous by design.

They also have video of a digital Peter Moore beating Ms. Kardashian, which may dovetail with some EA Sports erotic fanfics you've been writing.

