The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Kojima To World - Stop Asking About MGS4 on Xbox 360

Pro tip - if you ever meet Hideo Kojima, do NOT ask him when Metal Gear Solid 4 will be out for the 360, the DS, the Super Famicom or ANY OTHER platform.

He will not be happy.

Poor Hideo has revealed to Eurogamer that he wants to stop having to explain his platform choices and just get back to thinking about the games.

"What kind of disturbs me sometimes, because a lot of people ask me about this PS3/360 question, is that it's not about the hardware - I want people to look at the game itself. Sometimes I even feel like it should be on a PC so that people don't ask me about hardware and platforms", said Kojima

Hey, so does this mean you are going to switch to the PC now, Hideo? Hideo?

Come back! HIDEO, WAIT!

Kojima wishes people would stop asking about MGS4 on 360 [Eurogamer]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles