Konami Pulls In $US 655 Million In Q1 With A Little Help From Snake

Publisher and developer Konami announced today that it raked in about 70.8 billion yen for the quarter ending in June, which translates to some $US 655 million in U.S. dollars. That was up from the same quarter last year by about 17%, no doubt in part to the return of Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid 4.
As we reported earlier, Konami revealed it had shipped out close to 4 million copies of the game, accounting for a massive chunk of its game revenue. Konami's total "digital entertainment" business did a cool 44.9 billion yen alone, with its "health and fitness" business ventures doing about 22 billion yen.
Konami is expecting to pull in an estimated $US 3.1 billion for the year.
