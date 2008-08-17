KORE Resurrected for Wii from '03 Xbox Title



Here's the debut trailer for "K.O.R.E.", which we're told is the resurrected The Kore Gangthat was planned for Xbox way, waaaay back earlier in the decade. Now the "outvasion from inner space" is coming to Wii. Looks like a madcap action/platform sort of in the style of Destroy All Humans. You get to run around as one of three mad scientist aliens in funky exoskeletons. The developer is Snap Dragon Games. So do you like teh "K.O.R.E."? Do you not like? There's an 11-minute gameplay video on the jump if you want a closer look. No word on release date.

Cancelled Xbox Platformer Lands on Wii [Cubed3]