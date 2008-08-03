Kotaku Originals: Early Builds R Us

So we had a little drama regarding the fate of Ghostbusters and other titles at Activision, and lo and behold an early build landed in his mail to prove that all things Gozer and Zuul are still going forward. They didn't even mind if Brian wrote about the preview code, and he did in a spoiler-filled post. We also had a big bodyimage discussion week, as Tuesday saw Soulcalibur IV's boobalicious release, and Fat Princess continues to stir shit, with its title alone. In all, pretty newsy week around these here parts. Some highlights below, with the full list of original reporting on the jump.
