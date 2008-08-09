The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

The big news this week: Rock Band 2's dates slipped out, Rockstar finally goes ahead and tells us GTA IV is coming to the PC, and Crecente is gonna blast his genetic material into space. But wait, there's less: The Tower formally unveiled the penalty of "disemvoweling", which means miscreants who don't necessarily commit banhammerable offences will have a, e, i, o, u and sometimes y removed from their comments.

Jst dn't mk mstrbtn jks t Crcnt's xpns nd vrthng wll b lrght. Hr's th wk n rgnl rprtng, wth mr ftr th jmp:

