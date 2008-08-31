We've got a short weekend coming up here in Kotakopolis, as Monday will be Labour Day in the United States. Maggie and I are both working half-days Saturday and Sunday. Bash and Luke will be back in tomorrow evening to pick up their usual shifts. So, fear not, we're still here. It might be light this weekend but we had a very robust report during the week, the highlights of which are below, with more on the jump.
Kotaku Originals: Labored Days
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink