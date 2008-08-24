Leipzig lizards, Daddy Warbucks! A 9/11 skin on Space Invaders got MSM attention for Games Convention '08 alright, perhaps not in the way anyone other than the exhibit's creator had hoped. Kotaku's Michael McWhertor spotted it on Wednesday, snapped a pic and then later hands on with the exhibit. But his snapshot went global nookular instantly. After the New York Daily News ran it, with predictably insulted react from 9/11 survivors, Taito got on the ball and postured about legal action, although since it can be argued it's an interactive art exhibit, fair use defences may protect the creator.
Kotaku Originals: Tasteless Choice
