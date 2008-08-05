Kotaku's Picks for Game Critics Best of E3 Awards

Last week the Game Critics Best of E3 finalists were announced with much fanfare and debate.
Today, I turned in Kotaku's official ballot for who we think the winners should be. I have to say this was one of the harder years to judge. In particular you had games like Left 4 Dead, Fallout 3 and LittleBigPlanet all vying for the same awards and let's not forget Spore, Rock Band 2, Guitar Hero World Tour, LEGO Batman, etc, etc.
Hit up the jump for our official ballot and then chime in to explain how we got it all wrong.
Best of Show
- Fallout 3
Best Original Game
- LittleBigPlanet
Best Console Game
- Fallout 3
Best Handheld Game
- Resistance: Retribution
Best PC Game
- Left 4 Dead
Best Hardware
- Lips Microphone
Best Action Game
- Left4Dead
Best Action/Adventure Game
- Dead Space
Best Role Playing Game
- Fallout 3
Best Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe
Best Racing Game
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles
Best Sports Game
- Skate It
Best Strategy Game
- Tom Clancy's EndWar
Best Social/Casual/Puzzle Game
- LittleBigPlanet
Best Online Multiplayer Game
- Left 4 Dead
