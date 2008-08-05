Kotaku's Picks for Game Critics Best of E3 Awards

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Last week the Game Critics Best of E3 finalists were announced with much fanfare and debate.

Today, I turned in Kotaku's official ballot for who we think the winners should be. I have to say this was one of the harder years to judge. In particular you had games like Left 4 Dead, Fallout 3 and LittleBigPlanet all vying for the same awards and let's not forget Spore, Rock Band 2, Guitar Hero World Tour, LEGO Batman, etc, etc.

Hit up the jump for our official ballot and then chime in to explain how we got it all wrong.

Best of Show
- Fallout 3

Best Original Game
- LittleBigPlanet

Best Console Game
- Fallout 3

Best Handheld Game
- Resistance: Retribution

Best PC Game
- Left 4 Dead

Best Hardware
- Lips Microphone

Best Action Game
- Left4Dead

Best Action/Adventure Game
- Dead Space

Best Role Playing Game
- Fallout 3

Best Fighting Game
- Mortal Kombat vs. DC Universe

Best Racing Game
- Midnight Club: Los Angeles

Best Sports Game
- Skate It

Best Strategy Game
- Tom Clancy's EndWar

Best Social/Casual/Puzzle Game
- LittleBigPlanet

Best Online Multiplayer Game
- Left 4 Dead

