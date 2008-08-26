The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

KOTOR MMO Pops Up On Amazon

Is a KOTOR MMO coming? All signs point to "yes", but then, all signs are worth bupkis without official confirmation. Which this is not. What this is is an agreement between you and Amazon that, should BioWare be making a KOTOR MMO and it turn out to be real, and later goes on sale, that you'll be one of the first people to be notified of its availability. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic MMO [Amazon]

Comments

  • Bayo Guest

    get me all excited over nothing QQ

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles