KOTOR MMO Pops Up On Amazon

Is a KOTOR MMO coming? All signs point to "yes", but then, all signs are worth bupkis without official confirmation. Which this is not. What this is is an agreement between you and Amazon that, should BioWare be making a KOTOR MMO and it turn out to be real, and later goes on sale, that you'll be one of the first people to be notified of its availability. Nothing more. Nothing less.

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic MMO [Amazon]