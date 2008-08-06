Kratos, Nariko Come To LittleBigPlanet Pre-orderers

If you pre-order LittleBigPlanet in North America — and why wouldn't you, really — you're going to get some amazing goodies, according to the official PlayStation blog. Not only do you get exclusive exclusive Kratos Sackboy downloadable content, you'll also get a smashing Nariko from Heavenly Sword Sackboy, a LittleBigPlanet sticker book, the "LittleBigPlanet Creator" MiniGuide by Brady Games and an adorable burlap "LittleBigPouch". No, you're not the only one squealing right now.

Mark Valledor, Marketing Manager at SCEA, implies that this isn't the culmination of LittleBigPlanet pre-order goodness, commenting that a real-life Sackboy is "Definitely in the works". Whether that will be another LBP early adopter bonus remains to be seen.

LittleBigPlanet: Pre-order Goodness [PlayStation.blog]