Lara Croft Model SPEAKS!

We've already gotten to know new Lara Croft model Alison Carroll very close and too personal, but now we get to learn about her again! The receptionist turned Tomb Raider has these insights to offer about Lara Croft:

It's an amazing opportunity. Lara is strong, athletic, confident and independent so it's a huge responsibility to take on her role... Lara Croft is an iconic gaming character. She just goes from strength to strength... She's got everything that a woman aspires to be like and everything that a man would like to meet.

So there you go. Alison Carroll on her new role as Lara Croft. Just check out how she handles those guns in front of random London shops.

New Lara Croft squares up for fight [BBC]