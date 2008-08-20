Laser Eye Beam FIGHT

Developer Spike is back with another bosozoku adventure. That's right, Kenka Bancho 3 is coming to the PSP. The game, which features a high school gang leader who has a laser eye beam, looks like the PS2 titles that proceeded it. Man, I wish i had a laser eye beam in high school — heck, now even. The game features 2 player ad-hoc play and will be out this November in Japan. So there ya go.

싸움짱 3(Kenka Bancho 3)스크린샷 [VideogamerX via PSPHyper]