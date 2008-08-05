The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Last Guy Released Globally Later This Month (With Extra Cities)

Cheap/quick/rad PSN game The Last Guy is already out in Japan, leaving everyone outside of Japan wondering when they'll get their turn. Looks like your patience skills won't be needed for this one, as Sony's Hong Kong site has the game pegged for a global release in "August". It also says the game will ship with "many other famous cities", which we'll just take to mean that the different regional variants will ship with different, more appropriate cities. After all, not like it's hard to come up with a new level.

Tramp through major cities, dodge some zombies and save the world! [SCE Hong Kong]

