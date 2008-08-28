Zubo is the latest comedy/action adventure/ rythm game coming from UK EA's Bright Light studio. While this might be a kids game, it sure does look pretty for the DS. Crecente got a chance to play it hands on a while back and said while it was for kids, it had enough style to be a possible hit for the handheld. In this new trailer we see some of the horror themed levels. The game will be headed to your Nintendo DS later this year.
Latest Zubo DS Trailer Shows Horror Levels
