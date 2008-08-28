Latest Zubo DS Trailer Shows Horror Levels



Zubo is the latest comedy/action adventure/ rythm game coming from UK EA's Bright Light studio. While this might be a kids game, it sure does look pretty for the DS. Crecente got a chance to play it hands on a while back and said while it was for kids, it had enough style to be a possible hit for the handheld. In this new trailer we see some of the horror themed levels. The game will be headed to your Nintendo DS later this year.