LBP's User-Generated Content Is Region-Locked? Huh?

As a PAL consumer, one of the best things about the PS3 is the fact that, as a games machine, it's 100% region-free. Even down to the demos on the various international PlayStation Stores. So this news has me all kinds of bummed out. Seems that all user-generated content created within LittleBigPlanet will be region-locked. As in, Americans can't access Japanese levels, and the Japanese can't access European stuff, etc. Leaving me, as an Australian, totally fucked. This is due to each region having their own servers for the game. As a small consolation Media Molecule say that they can move levels around between them - presumably they'll share the best ones - but if all you want is access to your intercontinental buddy's cock-shaped spaceship level, you're straight outta luck.

