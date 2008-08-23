As a PAL consumer, one of the best things about the PS3 is the fact that, as a games machine, it's 100% region-free. Even down to the demos on the various international PlayStation Stores. So this news has me all kinds of bummed out. Seems that all user-generated content created within LittleBigPlanet will be region-locked. As in, Americans can't access Japanese levels, and the Japanese can't access European stuff, etc. Leaving me, as an Australian, totally fucked. This is due to each region having their own servers for the game. As a small consolation Media Molecule say that they can move levels around between them - presumably they'll share the best ones - but if all you want is access to your intercontinental buddy's cock-shaped spaceship level, you're straight outta luck.
LBP's User-Generated Content Is Region-Locked? Huh?
Comments
IT'S NOT REGION LOCKED ANYMORE! YAY!
http://www.psu.com/LittleBigPlanet-not-region-locked-News--a0004620-p0.php
LittleBigPlanet is not region locked
http://community.eu.playstation.com/playstationeu/board/message?board.id=b_EN_GAMES_general_lbp&thread.id=3462
I'm sorry, I don't see the problem...
If I saw said intercontinental buddy's cock-shaped spaceship level and wanted it, I'd go ahead and build it myself. Seriously, gamers complain too much. How's about a little appreciation for even GETTING a game you know you can build stuff with? That you're not restricted to building your own version of something cool you saw?
It is an inconvenience I'll admit.
The way I sees it, if MediaMolecule think this is the best course of action, given risk factors they alone are obviously aware of, then I don't feel any lesser toward the game.
I'd only ask that we be informed about it.
P.S. I hope this wasn't that Other [i]"wow"[/i] Alex Evans said exists still.