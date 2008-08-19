Learn To Develop For N-Gage With Sweaty Men

Want to code games and apps for Nokia's N-Gage and don't know where to start (how about on a different platform)? Never fear, Nokia has you covered with the man-packed antics of "Sauna Talk". What better way to chew the fat about coding in C++ than inside the moist, loving grasp of your local sweat house?
It looks like this is just the first in many sauna-based chats, with the debut episode featuring an interview with Miikka Skaffari, Head of Developer Product Management for the N-Gage. If you can stomach the odd hairy chest, click the link below for the video.
Sauna Talk [via Gizmodo AU]
