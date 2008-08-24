The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Left 4 Dead Box Art To Change? 'Stay Tuned'

When Valve forwarded us the finalised art for the Xbox 360 and PC retail versions of Left 4 Dead, we were too excited by the visual pun to realise they'd missed out on a more complete version of box art literalism. But others wondered, "Why does it have a right hand?"

Believe it or not, we actually wasted breath asking this very question to Valve's Doug Lombardi at Games Convention.

"All I can say is 'stay tuned'", he said with a smile, noting that we weren't the first to inquire about the missing visual gag. As Valve is wont to do, Lombardi didn't elaborate, but it sounds like the finalised written earlier is more of a "finalized". We hope this long national nightmare of squandered puns on Left 4 Dead box art will soon be over.

