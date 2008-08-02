The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Legendary Gets Release Date, Preorder Bonus, Graphic Novel

Gamers eagerly awaiting the chance to chop off a werewolf's head in the middle of an annihilated New York City will be getting their chance next month, as Gamecock Media Group announces a September 30th release date for Spark Unlimited's fantasy horror shooter. Along with the release date comes news of the pre-order bonus, an attractive Legendary art book, complete with a DVD filled with trailers, behind the scenes looks, and general eye candy.

Even more exciting that the art book, Spark Unlimited is also releasing a 96 page graphic novel detailing Deckard's fight against the Black Order, written by none other than Legendary comic book writer Mark Waid. See what I did there? It's a double meaning. Accentuated with a capital letter. Is the weekend here yet? Look for the graphic novel to hit around the same time as the game. Look for the box art after the jump!

