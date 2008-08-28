Lego Batman Coming To iPhone?

The latest installment in the LEGO Thing franchise — LEGO Batman — could be heading to the iPhone, reports Pocket Gamer.
There have been earlier Java midlet versions of LEGO games - notably Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy, but it would be nice to think that theiPhone would get a proper conversion..
The possibilities for manipulating LEGO bricks using multi-touch gestures could make for an interesting twist on the LEGO gameplay. Even if it is just a port of the DS version, though, it should be worth checking out providing the thorny issue of lack of D-Pad is resolved.
Pocketgamer don't mention a source for the news — hence the rumour tag — but as soon as we get more details, you shall be the first to know.
LEGO Batman goes crimefighting onto iPhone [PocketGamer]
