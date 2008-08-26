Leipzig Games Convention Dated For 2009... And That's Final!

With another successful Games Convention under its belt, the folks from the Leipziger Messe, where the con throws down each year, have dated next year's show. Games Convention 2009 returns to Leipzig from August 19 to 23. Wolfgang Marzin, CEO at the Leipziger Messe GmbH, has said that "The industry and visitors are giving us their clear support to continue with the fair in Leipzig", dropping positive support data for the show to stay right where it is.

According to a new release from the Games Convention hosts, the vast majority of those surveyed at the show think the show should stay in Leipzig. A competing show, known as Games Con, is planned to hit Cologne (Köln) around the same time, making for a very confusing split.

Regardless of who's doing what and where, we'll be there... somewhere next Summer covering the sausage beat (and maybe playing a game or two).

