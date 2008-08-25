While the food was certainly better than E3's, there's one other thing about Leipzig that trumps LA's resident trade show: it's open to the public. And the public, they come in droves. Indeed, this year's Games Convention set a new record for attendance, 203,000 people passing through the Leipziger Messe's doors over the course of the show. That's a lot of people. More than TGS, even.
Leipzig GC Sets New Attendance Record
