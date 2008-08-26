Let's Look At Lara Croft Over The Years

Here's a collage, a Croft collage if you will, of Lara over the years. Through all the changes and evolution over the years, one thing has remained constant — two, actually. That's right, dual holsters. Hit the jump for a look at all as they got bigger and bigger.



As game site Go Nintendo points out, the DS and GBA Crofts are among the missing titles.

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider I to Underworld [Aeropause via Go Nintendo]