Let's Look At Lara Croft Over The Years

Here's a collage, a Croft collage if you will, of Lara over the years. Through all the changes and evolution over the years, one thing has remained constant — two, actually. That's right, dual holsters. Hit the jump for a look at all as they got bigger and bigger.
As game site Go Nintendo points out, the DS and GBA Crofts are among the missing titles.
