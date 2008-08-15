Letting Things Slide Into Place With Coign Of Vantage

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

New game mechanic detected! At least, I think it's a game. You get a score at the end, so I guess it counts as a game even if it feels more like a sort of zen exercise you might do to calm the mind after post-traumatic stress.

Coign of Vantage (sounds like Engrish, but actually means 'an advantageous position') is a flash game from casual games people Bobblebrook.

You have to use your mouse to rotate an image that has been exploded into voxels (3D pixels) until it matches the un-exploded image in the corner of the screen. When you do that, you get points and more time to play the next image. Thats it.

Its weirdly addictive in that lunchtime minesweeper-grinding kind of way. Some of the high scores imply people glued to their mice for weeks, so tread carefully if you tend to get sucked into things like this.

Coign of Vantage [via Wonderland]

