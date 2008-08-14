Levine Wouldn't Say No To More System Shock

We wouldn't say "no" to more System Shock. You wouldn't say not to more System Shock. You know who else wouldn't say no to more System Shock? Ken Levine, who told VG247 "Would I turn my nose up at another round with Shodan? No". Hardly a firm statement of intent, but SS fans will take what they can get these days. Course, there's always the tricky issue of the System Shock rights being owned by a company that's not Levine's current employers 2K, but as Fallout 3 has shown, where there's a will, there's often a way. So who knows. Maybe some day in the distant future System Shock fans can stop complaining about wanting a new System Shock game and start complaining about the new System Shock game.

Levine on System Shock 3: "Would I turn my nose up at another round with Shodan? No" [VG247][Image]