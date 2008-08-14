The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Levine Wouldn't Say No To More System Shock

We wouldn't say "no" to more System Shock. You wouldn't say not to more System Shock. You know who else wouldn't say no to more System Shock? Ken Levine, who told VG247 "Would I turn my nose up at another round with Shodan? No". Hardly a firm statement of intent, but SS fans will take what they can get these days. Course, there's always the tricky issue of the System Shock rights being owned by a company that's not Levine's current employers 2K, but as Fallout 3 has shown, where there's a will, there's often a way. So who knows. Maybe some day in the distant future System Shock fans can stop complaining about wanting a new System Shock game and start complaining about the new System Shock game.

Levine on System Shock 3: "Would I turn my nose up at another round with Shodan? No" [VG247][Image]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles