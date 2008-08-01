Life With PlayStation Out This Month

Sony isn't quite ready to release it's new service Life with PlayStation. It needs a little longer in the oven. But fret not, Life be ready sometime later this month. Writes SCEA's Noam Rimon:
We know many of you are eager to try out the new service for yourself, but you'll have to hold tight. Due to a few procedural matters, the new service will make its way to PlayStation fans in August.
Rest assured, Life with PlayStation will be a service that introduces a new way to interact with your PS3. By bringing information from around the world into your living room, Life with PlayStation will offer a variety of interactive content and channels on a visually stunning worldwide map interface.
So, sit tight and use Google Earth on your computer or something.
Life with PlayStation update [PlayStation.Life]
