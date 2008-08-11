Nintendo confirms the limited edition Pokémon DS we broke earlier. On August 17th, a limited edition Pokémon Pack goes on sale for $US 129.99. It will feature the custom Onyx Nintendo DS with images of Dialga and Palkia. This was previously sold only at Pokémon Centre retailers in Japan. The pack will also include never before released Pokémon animated special Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Explorers of Time and Darkness, a special Dialga and Palkia carrying case, and collectible mini-poster.
Limited-Edition Pokemon DS Pack Announced!
