Little Big Planet on the PC? Bwah? Reader Jacob writes: "Got these display boxes in at work for Little Big Planet on the PC, How Very Queer!!!" Pretty sure this is nothing more than a screw-up (not on Jacob's part, mind you!) and rather certain we'll only be seeing it on the PS3, but yeah, LBP on the PC would be pretty neat. That is, if you own a PC and are excited about LittleBigPlanet. If not, then oh well.