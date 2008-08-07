Little Big Planet on the PC? Bwah? Reader Jacob writes: "Got these display boxes in at work for Little Big Planet on the PC, How Very Queer!!!" Pretty sure this is nothing more than a screw-up (not on Jacob's part, mind you!) and rather certain we'll only be seeing it on the PS3, but yeah, LBP on the PC would be pretty neat. That is, if you own a PC and are excited about LittleBigPlanet. If not, then oh well.
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
Our Favourite Games Of The Decade
Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink