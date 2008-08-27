Run as fast as you can because Sackzilla is coming to terrorize a PlayStation 3 near you! Little Big Planet can't possibly get here soon enough and in this new trailer we get a pretty humorous look at the creation of the giant green monster. The game will be hitting stores just in time for the holidays in October.
Little Big Planet Video Makes Us Fear SackZilla!
