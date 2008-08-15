LittleBigBlockOfFlats

There are many, many ways you could tart up a dreary, Communist-designed block of old flats in Eastern Germany. You could knock them down, for starters. Or, if that's a little drastic, you could always give them a new coat of paint. Or you could overboard and cover the entire side of the building in a LittleBigPlanet motif ahead of the Leipzig Games Conference, which kicks off next week. Up to you.

Leipzig is ready for GC [GC Blog]