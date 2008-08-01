LittleBigPlanet Dated (For Japan)?

Sony's official Japanese site for LittleBigPlanet is displaying, rather proudly, a release date for the hotly-anticipated hackey-sack simulator: October 30. Don't take that as irrefutable fact, since Sony Japan may just be making educated guesses in the absence of a date from SCEE, but it should be OK if you take it as a possible possibility.

LittleBigPlanet Official Site [SCEJ, via VG247]