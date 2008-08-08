LittleBigPlanet Launches Little Big News Site

LittleBigPlanet developer Media Molecule has announced it's launched a LittleBigPlanet.com News Site. Think of it as LBP Dojo!! According to the announcement:

With October right around the corner, we wanted to let you know we've launched the LittleBigPlanet News Site on LittleBigPlanet.com.

Bookmark us and get the latest word on LittleBigPlanet goodness direct from Media Molecule, Sony Computer Entertainment, or the fans. If you're in the mood to join the discussion, register and make yourself heard and be the first to hear what lies ahead with daily updates including announcements, developer interviews, video trailers, and artwork exclusive only on LittleBigPlanet.com.