LittleBigPlanet Launches Little Big News Site

LittleBigPlanet developer Media Molecule has announced it's launched a LittleBigPlanet.com News Site. Think of it as LBP Dojo!! According to the announcement:
With October right around the corner, we wanted to let you know we've launched the LittleBigPlanet News Site on LittleBigPlanet.com.
Bookmark us and get the latest word on LittleBigPlanet goodness direct from Media Molecule, Sony Computer Entertainment, or the fans. If you're in the mood to join the discussion, register and make yourself heard and be the first to hear what lies ahead with daily updates including announcements, developer interviews, video trailers, and artwork exclusive only on LittleBigPlanet.com.
Click over to the game's official site for more details.
LittleBigPlanet News [Official Site Thanks, Gene!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink