LittleBigPlanet Still Has A Secret

Media Molecule's Alex Evans has mastered the art of the tease. Case in point: the co-founder of the UK based studio tells Eurogamer that he has designs on "another LittleBigPlanet reveal that people don't see coming".

Evans is mum on the specifics of the next big reveal, but hints that"people will be saying, 'I thought it was this - now you're telling me it's this as well?!'" indicating that there's something we still might not know about the depth of LittleBigPlanet.

We've heard plenty of talk about a good number of Sony's other first party studios designing the game's pre-playable levels, but somehow doubt that this the gaming public will consider this an announcement on par with LBP's reveal. Any guesses?

LBP dev hints at another big reveal [Eurogamer]

