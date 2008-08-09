The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

LittleBigPlanet Will Shift PS3s, Sony Say/Hope

LittleBigPlanet has every one of us excited. And no doubt many of you as well. But what about the average punter, who doesn't even own a PS3? Sony reckon it'll get them excited too, and so damn excited they'll want to rush out and buy the console just to play the game. Associate Producer Eric Fong:

It's going to be a hardware seller. Not only do you have the platforming experience that a lot of other games will have, you have this creativity that really is exclusive to LittleBigPlanet.

Hmm. Can't help but wonder whether the console's still a liiiitle bit too expensive for a game as "accessible" as LBP to really shift hardware. Maybe in a year or so! No reason it can't be a slow-burning system seller, like that other Sony game, SingStar.

LittleBigPlanet will be "hardware seller" claims Sony [GI.biz]

  • luckydog Guest

    There's no way I'd buy a PS3 for little big planet. It's just far too expensive for one game. I know someone who did, but they happen to like quite a few of the other games as well where as I haven't seen anything to persuade me to even contemplate one

