Liveblogging the Penny Arcade Expo Keynotes

I'm sitting in the cavernous main hall of the Washington State Convention waiting for Penny Arcade Expo 2008 to officially kick off with Ken Levine's keynote.
Levine, compatriot and family (including in his parents) are actually sitting right next to me. They're all very nice people. Hit up the jump to follow along as Levine wows us.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink