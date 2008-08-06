Loads Of New Square Enix Screens (FF, Kingdom Hearts)

Following Square Enix's private bash held over the weekend in Tokyo, GameSpot Japan were handed some new screenshots for all of the games featured during the festivities. Some aren't strictly "new", since we've seen them before as scans or at smaller resolutions, but you may as well see them as nature intended. Others, like those for Parasite Eve "sequel" 3rd Birthday, are new. That's Final Fantasy XIII above, with the rest at the link below.

スクウェア・エニックス プライベートイベント「DKΣ3713」にて新タイトル発売時期などの情報発表 [GameSpot, thanks Richard!]