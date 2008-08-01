Logitech Guitar Hero World Tour Premium Instruments Coming

Logitech is getting into the Guitar Hero business, it seems.

The company just announced that they are teaming up with Activision to produce what they call permium instrument controllers for Guitar Hero World Tour for all three consoles. The first of these special instruments are supposed to hit later this year. All we know about the instruments is that they will be compatible with the games "advanced feature set" and will therefore allow gamers to "rock out" much harder.

Hopefully we'll be hearing soon exactly what will be so special about the instruments. I'm keeping my fingers crossed for double-necked guitar, spinning drum cage and, I don't know, a mic stand with a red scarf tied to it.

Activision Collaborates With Logitech to Develop Premium Instruments for Guitar Hero(R) World Tour

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and FREMONT, Calif., July 31, 2008 /PRNewswire-FirstCall via COMTEX News Network/ — Activision Publishing, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATVID) and Logitech International (SWX: LOGN) (Nasdaq: LOGI) today announced a collaboration to develop and market premium instrument controllers for Guitar Hero(R) World Tour, the latest installment of the world's best-selling music-based video game franchise, which ships this fall for the Xbox 360(TM) video game system from Microsoft, PlayStation(R)2 computer entertainment system, PLAYSTATION(R)3 computer entertainment system and Nintendo Wii(TM).

Logitech plans to offer premium instruments for each of these platforms, the first of which will be available later this year. Logitech's products will be compatible with Guitar Hero World Tour's advanced feature set, allowing players to elevate their Guitar Hero(R) jam sessions to full-fledged rock concerts.

"Logitech is the leading producer of peripheral devices and the company is widely considered to be the gold standard for innovation and quality peripheral products," said Charles Huang, vice president business development for RedOctane. "With Logitech, we know we have found the right partner who can deliver top-quality premium hardware that consumers have come to expect from Guitar Hero."

"As huge fans of Guitar Hero(R), we are very excited about the opportunity to bring the Logitech experience to the Guitar Hero franchise," said Bruce Lancaster, vice president and general manager of Logitech's gaming business. "A few years ago, Logitech refined the consumer steering wheel market with high-end controllers that enhance racing games. Now we are looking forward to elevating the market for premium music-based video game controllers in a similar fashion."

Guitar Hero World Tour is being developed by Neversoft Entertainment for the Xbox 360(R) video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION(R)3 computer entertainment system. The Wii(TM) version is being developed by Vicarious Visions. The PlayStation(R)2 computer entertainment system version is being developed by Budcat. The game is not yet rated by the ESRB. For more information on Guitar Hero World Tour, please visit http://www.guitarhero.com.