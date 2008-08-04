Lolita Metal Gear Solid 4 Figurines

Metal Gear Solid 4 may been released earlier this summer, but that doesn't mean the merchandizing is gonna stop! This December, Konami is releasing a set of 7cm "Fugimate" MGS4 figurines. Priced at ¥2,940 (US$US 27), the set includes Snake, Raiden, Ocelot and Otacon — all as shoeless little girls with giant heads.
MGS4 Figures [Konami Style Thanks, Randy!]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink