Look At These New Max Payne Movie Promo Pics!

Three new Max Payne movie promotional stills. That's one of them right there, and the other two are after the jump. In the above pic, that's Marky Mark as Max Payne and actress Mila Kunis as Mona Sax, who apparently learned to shoot a gun while filming Max Payne. Well, that's what IMDB says.

Two more images after the jump.

Ho ho ho, Max Payne killing dirt. BAD ARSE.

Anyone have an idea what that giant bird thingy is? Don't remember that in the game.

