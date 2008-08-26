That other Halo movie, the one that was going to be directed by Neill Blomkamp, that one's on indefinite hold. So, fat chance on seeing that at your local cineplex anytime soon. But that other Halo movie, the one written by Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl writer Stuart Beattie, that one still has a chance in hell. See, Halo fan Beattie has written a "spec" script based on Eric Nylund's book, Halo: The Fall of Reach. Beattie wrote the script between film projects on the hopes that someone somewhere will bring it to the silver screen. So far, it's apparently still only a spec. Hit the jump for some movie concept art for the film version of Halo: The Fall of Reach. Exclusive: 4th Halo: Fall of Reach Movie Concept Art! [Latino Review]
Look At This New Halo Movie Concept Art!
