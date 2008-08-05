LOTR Online: Mines of Moria Teaser

Here it is folks, the first teaser for Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria, LOTR Online's first expansion. Though not included in the video, Mines of Moria features two new character classes, ten additional levels and hundreds of new quests. What's also notable here is that existing players can download the expansion or you can hit your local retailer to pick it up. Expect it this spring.
