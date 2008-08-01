LotRO: Mines Of Moria Collector's Edition Detailed

Turbine has just announced a distribution deal with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to get their upcoming Lord of the Rings Online expansion Mines of Moria into the hands of hungry fans, simultaneously dropping details on the various forms the expansion will take when it hits this fall. The game will come in three flavours: The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Complete Edition, which includes the game, the expansion, and all updates so far, The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Digital Expansion, which is of course a downloadable version of the expansion, and finally The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Collector's Edition, filled with bells, whistles, and of course, rings.

The collector's edition will include the complete edition of the game as listed above, along with exclusive tokens allowing players to choose three of eight in-game items, a 22" by 22" cloth map of the mines, a poster, The Lord of the Rings Art and Music Collection, Collector's Edition Starter Guide, and a gold-plated version of the one ring, complete with chain and pouch. A lovely haul, but be warned - wearing a replica of the one ring in a pouch around your neck makes it completely legal for people to punch you right in the face. It's true!

And what the hell? Here's the trailer.

TURBINE ANNOUNCES distribution Partnership with warner bros. INTERACTIVE entertainment For the LORD of the rings online™: mines of moria™

North American Product Lineup Unveiled

WESTWOOD, MA - July 31, 2008 - Turbine, Inc. announced today its partnership with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment to distribute The Lord of the Rings Online™: Mines of Moria™ at retail in North America. As part of the announcement, Turbine unveiled its fall product lineup which includes two titles that will be available at retail, The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Complete Edition and The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Collector's Edition, as well as a digital only title for existing subscribers, The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Digital Expansion.

"We are excited to self publish The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria and to partner with Warner Bros. to distribute the title at retail this fall," said Jim Crowley, president and CEO of Turbine, Inc. "Mines of Moria introduces breakthrough content and features including our Legendary Item system that will revolutionize the way players advance and customise their unique heroes."

The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria expands the online world of Middle-earth™ to let players continue the ultimate interactive adventure in the largest and most dangerous online underground environment ever created. Players will be able to explore the ancient underground cities of the dwarves, battle epic characters in the depths, face off with the Watcher, be a part of the fateful release of Durin's Bane and more. In addition to the Legendary Item system, The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria features groundbreaking dual height map technology that creates a seamless, vast, and epic environment that brings Moria to life like never before. The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria extends the challenge to new heights with two new classes, ten additional levels and hundreds of new quests.

"Turbine has an impressive track record of creating and publishing high quality massively multiplayer online games," said John Quinn, Executive Vice President, Worldwide Operations, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. "We look forward to working with Turbine and we will leverage our experience in distributing successful premium titles with the launch of The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria this fall."

The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria - Fall 2008 Product Lineup:

Ø The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Complete Edition will include the original The Lord of the Rings Online™: Shadows of Angmar™ game (Volume I), all content updates released since launch, and The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria (Volume II). The Complete Edition will be available at retail stores nationwide and offers new players who wish to journey through the most complete and authentic recreation of Middle-earth the full, award-winning experience.

Ø The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Collector's Edition will feature the content of the Complete Edition as well as compelling digital and physical items for collectors. Limited quantities of the Collector's Edition will be available at retail outlets in a unique leather-bound book packaging and will include:

· 3 exclusive tokens that can be exchanged for the player's choice of 8 different in-game items

· 22" x 22" premium quality cloth map of the Mines of Moria

· Special gold-plated ring complete with chain and pouch

· Mines of Moria poster

· The Lord of the Rings Online Art and Music Collection with the official Mines of Moria Soundtrack

· A full colour Collector's Edition Starter Guide

Ø The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria Digital Expansion is a digital upgrade that will allow existing subscribers to The Lord of the Rings Online: Shadows of Angmar to continue the ultimate interactive adventure into the vast, terrifying and unparalleled world beneath Middle-earth.

The Lord of the Rings Online is the ultimate interactive adventure. This award-winning massively multiplayer online role playing game delivers an interactive experience brimming with life and filled with the familiar people, places and monsters from the most beloved fantasy of all time. From the picturesque surroundings of the Shire to Moria, the most fearsome underground realm ever imagined, players will experience the world of Middle-earth as never before. For more information on The Lord of the Rings Online: Mines of Moria, please visit www.lotro.com/moria.