Lucasarts Totally Pissed Over Wii MotionPlus

When Nintendo announced MotionPlus for the Wii, who knew about it? Nintendo did. And that's it. They didn't tell a soul. Not even their beloved third-party publishing and development partners, who were understandably a little upset. Lucasarts are among those upset, and...oh, did I say upset? I meant to say totally pissed. Here are Lucasarts, supposedly working on the "ultimate lightsaber game" for the Wii, and they're kept in the dark over technology that could have turned a combat game with waggle into an actual ultimate lightsaber game? No wonder they're not happy!

Nintendo Waves Off Third Parties [Game Informer Magazine, via NeoGAF]