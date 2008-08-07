Macross PSP Trailer

We've had our PSPs dusted off for a few weeks now in anticipation of this. Same for our emergency Japanese catchphrase guides, along with the URLs of our favourite Japanese importers. Because really, if you're a Macross fan, how can this not already look like the best thing to happen to the PSP?
