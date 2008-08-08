The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Madden 09 Gets Favre Focused Roster, Cover Update

Former Packers QB Brett Favre has returned to the NFL, announcing his retirement from retirement and throwing a wrench into EA's plans to have him as cover boy for Madden NFL 09. Favre, photographed in his Packers uniform, is now playing for the Jets, leading to a very important, last minute roster change. That change won't, however, affect his appearance on the cover of this year's Madden.

That said, fanatical football fans with a desire for accuracy will be able to download a Jets uniformed Favre next week, according to MTV Multiplayer. It's due to hit EAsports.com sometime next week, just begging to be printed and inserted into a clear plastic sleeve. Ready the inkjets!

Welcome Back Brett [Peter Moore blog]
EA Will Produce Brett Favre 'Madden' Cover Featuring Jets Uniform, Updating Roster On Monday [MTV Multiplayer]

