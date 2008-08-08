Madden 09 Gets Favre Focused Roster, Cover Update

Former Packers QB Brett Favre has returned to the NFL, announcing his retirement from retirement and throwing a wrench into EA's plans to have him as cover boy for Madden NFL 09. Favre, photographed in his Packers uniform, is now playing for the Jets, leading to a very important, last minute roster change. That change won't, however, affect his appearance on the cover of this year's Madden.

That said, fanatical football fans with a desire for accuracy will be able to download a Jets uniformed Favre next week, according to MTV Multiplayer. It's due to hit EAsports.com sometime next week, just begging to be printed and inserted into a clear plastic sleeve. Ready the inkjets!

Welcome Back Brett [Peter Moore blog]

EA Will Produce Brett Favre 'Madden' Cover Featuring Jets Uniform, Updating Roster On Monday [MTV Multiplayer]